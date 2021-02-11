X

No change to Henry County tax assessors’ terms

Members of the Board of Tax Assessors serve six-year terms.
Henry County | 28 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A proposal to change the terms of service for members of the Henry County Board of Tax Assessors failed to pass after consideration by the Henry County Board of Commissioners. A resolution presented at the commissioners’ Feb. 2 regular meeting would have reduced each term from six years to three, but a vote to approve the measure failed due to a 3-3 tie.

Gary Barham, Johnny Wilson and commission chair Carlotta Harrell voted in opposition. A separate motion to appoint Calvin Gleaton to the Board of Tax Assessors for a term to be determined failed along the exact same voting lines.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

