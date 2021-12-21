NJ company relocating to Henry

A new business arrival in Henry County is expected to result in 120 new jobs and a $35 million investment in the community.
Kampack, based in Newark and a division of National Packaging Group, announced Dec. 15 that it is planning to relocate its company headquarters and expand its operations with a new manufacturing facility in the King Mill Distribution industrial just off Hwy. 42 between McDonough and Locust Grove.
The new location will help the company produce packaging products to supply customers in the southeastern United States, according to a statement released by the Henry County Development Authority.
Kampack is a woman- and minority-owned business which has manufactured corrugated packaging in the Northeast for decades.
