New tag office in Henry in the works

County officials are looking at a Locust Grove site for a new tag office.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
27 minutes ago

A new tag office is coming to Locust Grove. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its May 3 regular meeting to approve a $310,400 contract for architectural design services for the satellite government office, using funds in the county’s capital improvement plan.

An official said county-owned land on Tanger Boulevard near the state Department of Driver Services facility is being considered but no final decision has been made.

In unrelated county business, the board approved a $320,264 annual contract for groundskeeping, mowing and landscaping services throughout the year on 38 county-owned sites as well as the acceptance of a $50,000 grant from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency for use by the county’s EMA with a $50,000 in-kind labor match.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
