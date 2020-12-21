New skate park coming to Hampton

Skating enthusiasts in Hampton will be getting their own skate park. The City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 7 regular meeting to approve a $130,000 bid from American Ramp Company, based in Joplin, Mo., for construction of the facility in Bobby McBrayer Park.
According to the design presented at the meeting, it is expected to include various half pipes, quarter pipes, bank ramps and a flat rail among other features. Unrelated council actions at the meeting include adoption of an ordinance indicating that the city will employ and/or contract with a local fire marshal to enforce state minimum fire safety standards.
Information: hamptonga.gov.