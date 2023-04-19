X

New rules in Henry for lithium batteries

Credit: Henry County government

Credit: Henry County government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

New regulations regarding lithium-ion and lithium metal batteries were approved unanimously by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its March 21 regular meeting.

“This ordinance will allow us to put requirements in place to make our facilities safer and prevent potential hazards,” said Henry County Fire Rescue assistant chief Michael Black.

The ordinance addresses hazards specific to the proper storage and handling of lithium batteries, outlining strategies that building owners and operators must implement to reduce the potential risks associated with battery-related fires and explosions. A permitting process was created to ensure that the ordinance is being properly applied.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident 12h ago

Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS

EXCLUSIVE: Days pass before Georgia prison notices decomposing body of inmate
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Dickens defends closed-door training center meeting
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Dickens defends closed-door training center meeting
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Where’s Walker? After Senate run, Herschel mostly out of sight
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henry County government

New portion of South Ola Road open in Henry
Locust Grove council OK’s Peeksville Road plan
Locust Grove rezoning approved
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
8h ago
After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top