New rules in Henry for lithium batteries

New regulations regarding lithium-ion and lithium metal batteries were approved unanimously by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its March 21 regular meeting.
“This ordinance will allow us to put requirements in place to make our facilities safer and prevent potential hazards,” said Henry County Fire Rescue assistant chief Michael Black.
The ordinance addresses hazards specific to the proper storage and handling of lithium batteries, outlining strategies that building owners and operators must implement to reduce the potential risks associated with battery-related fires and explosions. A permitting process was created to ensure that the ordinance is being properly applied.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author