New paver coming on line for Henry County DOT

The Henry County Board of Commissioners took action at its Oct. 20 regular meeting to replace a major piece of equipment that has been used for nearly two decades for county road improvements.
The board voted unanimously to approve the $379,198 purchase of a used 2019 Caterpillar asphalt paver from Yancey Bros., a McDonough retailer, utilizing available funds in the county transportation department’s capital equipment fund. The newer machine will replace a 2001 paver that county officials said has reached the end of its service life and is no longer economically feasible to keep in the fleet.