New deal OK’d in Henry County for Boys & Girls Club

A lease agreement was originally accepted by the Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia and approved by the Henry County Board of Education in the fall of 2019, but that has been nullified because the BGCCG is unable to start the program as planned. Instead, a virtually identical agreement was reached with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta for use of the former Henry County Middle School’s gym and athletic fields among other areas.

The Henry County Board of Education approved the deal at its April 19 regular meeting, and the district will assume costs for utilities, maintenance and custodial services.