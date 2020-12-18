New COVID testing initiative underway in Henry County

The program began Dec. 14 and will run through the remainder of the year. Free testing will be available Mondays at Hidden Valley Park, Wednesdays at North Mt. Carmel Park, and Fridays at Warren Holder Park. The sites will operate 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each scheduled day. Henry County personnel will operate and support the sites, with tests and results provided through the state’s Division of Public Health at no cost to the county. Pre-registration is strongly recommended.

Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US/ to register.