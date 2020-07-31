X

New body cameras coming to McDonough PD

McDonough police are getting upgraded body cameras.
McDonough police are getting upgraded body cameras.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The McDonough City Council voted unanimously at its July 20 regular meeting to approve a contract with Visual Labs Inc. for the purchase and use of body cameras for the police department.

According to a city staff report, the annual cost will be $37,800 for 70 users plus $4,000 training. Police chief Ken Noble told the council while the current equipment is beneficial to the department, the upgraded equipment would offer the ability to upload videos and photographs to a cloud and would not require docking stations. He added that the upgraded camera equipment would offer the ability to live stream events as they happen.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.