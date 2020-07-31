New body cameras coming to McDonough PD

The McDonough City Council voted unanimously at its July 20 regular meeting to approve a contract with Visual Labs Inc. for the purchase and use of body cameras for the police department.
According to a city staff report, the annual cost will be $37,800 for 70 users plus $4,000 training. Police chief Ken Noble told the council while the current equipment is beneficial to the department, the upgraded equipment would offer the ability to upload videos and photographs to a cloud and would not require docking stations. He added that the upgraded camera equipment would offer the ability to live stream events as they happen.