New bill means changes for Henry County board

Local legislation that will affect the future configuration of the Henry County Board of Commissioners has now passed both houses of the Georgia General Assembly and been signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. After SB 22 passed the Senate two weeks ago, its passage in the House was announced March 8.
State Sen. Emanuel Jones sponsored the bill, which creates a new ethics board for the county and also revises the charter with regard to the duties of the commission chair. A late addition to the bill sets guidelines for the appointment of a commissioner to fill a vacant seat in the middle of a term, something that is in play now since commissioner Gary Barham died March 2.