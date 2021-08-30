More money allocated to beautify Stockbridge roadways

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its July 27 meeting to approve a change in one of the city’s maintenance contracts for landscaping on public roads. A state contract was approved in 2019 to spend $150,000 per year for “preventive and corrective maintenance services for the beautification of the city gateways,” according to city staff. That contract has been renewed at a higher cost of $210,000 so that additional roadways can be included.