ajc logo
X

More money allocated to beautify Stockbridge roadways

Landscaping around roads leading into Stockbridge will be expanding.
Caption
Landscaping around roads leading into Stockbridge will be expanding.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
23 minutes ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its July 27 meeting to approve a change in one of the city’s maintenance contracts for landscaping on public roads. A state contract was approved in 2019 to spend $150,000 per year for “preventive and corrective maintenance services for the beautification of the city gateways,” according to city staff. That contract has been renewed at a higher cost of $210,000 so that additional roadways can be included.

Those roadways are Campground Road, Jodeco Road and the Bridges at Jodeco development area. In other business, the council voted to approve a short list of trucks that was declared surplus. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

In Other News
1
Henry County E911 upgrade to cost $1.7 million
2
Early school drop-off plan begins in Henry County
3
Stockbridge City Council OK’s amphitheater contract
4
Turner named Hampton police chief
5
Blount censured by Stockbridge council
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top