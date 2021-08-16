ajc logo
X

Moratorium on residential development extended in Stockbridge

Stockbridge City Hall.
Caption
Stockbridge City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

A moratorium on certain types of residential development applications in Stockbridge was extended by the City Council with a unanimous vote at its July 27 meeting. The council approved a measure that will keep an existing moratorium regarding buildings intended for residential rental purposes in place until Oct. 31 or until the completion of the city’s unified development code, whichever comes first.

City officials maintained that development ordinances, the zoning ordinance and/or comprehensive land use plan required additional review in this area. The council also unanimously approved the extension of a contract for consultant services regarding the preparation of the UDC. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

In Other News
1
Road resurfacing a go in Henry County
2
Henry County board approves $20m transfer for capital projects
3
Stockbridge council OK’s $2.6 million in road work
4
Stockbridge council addresses development plan
5
Mays joins expanded Henry County water authority board
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top