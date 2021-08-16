Moratorium on residential development extended in Stockbridge

A moratorium on certain types of residential development applications in Stockbridge was extended by the City Council with a unanimous vote at its July 27 meeting. The council approved a measure that will keep an existing moratorium regarding buildings intended for residential rental purposes in place until Oct. 31 or until the completion of the city’s unified development code, whichever comes first.
City officials maintained that development ordinances, the zoning ordinance and/or comprehensive land use plan required additional review in this area. The council also unanimously approved the extension of a contract for consultant services regarding the preparation of the UDC. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.