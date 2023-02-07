X
Moratorium approved in McDonough

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
38 minutes ago

A limited moratorium on the acceptance and/or processing of applications for hotel developments as well as new multi-family rezonings was approved by the McDonough City Council at its Feb. 2 regular meeting. The moratorium extends through July 18.

In other business, the council authorized a $56,625 agreement with the Collaborative Firm to perform a timely completion of the city’s comprehensive plan and approved a $167,925.60 payment to Allsouth Contractors for a sand filter rehab project.

The council also adopted a resolution authorizing the city’s participation in an additional multi-billion nationwide opioid settlement involving Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

