Moratorium approved in McDonough

In other business, the council authorized a $56,625 agreement with the Collaborative Firm to perform a timely completion of the city’s comprehensive plan and approved a $167,925.60 payment to Allsouth Contractors for a sand filter rehab project.

The council also adopted a resolution authorizing the city’s participation in an additional multi-billion nationwide opioid settlement involving Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.