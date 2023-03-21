Moratorium appeal granted in Henry

A Florida developer successfully appealed to the Henry County Board of Commissioners for relief from the constraints of the county’s multi-family moratorium. The company sought the action at the board’s March 7 regular meeting for a 35.7-acre site on the south side of Mount Carmel Road, south of the intersection with North Bridges Road.
The vote was 4-1 with Johnny Wilson in opposition and Dee Clemmons absent from the meeting.
In other business, the board awarded a $1,294,348 contract to Garland/DBS for the replacement of the roof at the Henry County Administration Building. This comes after excessive water intrusion caused by age and deterioration to the existing roof. It will be paid for using capital funding.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
