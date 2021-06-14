Mixed-use zoning gets go-ahead in Henry County

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its May 27 regular meeting to recommend approval of a request to rezone a 19.995-acre site at 2125 Hwy. 42 North in McDonough, just south of Eagle’s Landing Parkway and East Lake Parkway, from OI (office-institutional) to MU (mixed use) for the construction of an age-restricted single-family and institutional living development.
The ZAB also recommended approval of an amendment to the county’s future land use map changing the property’s designation from industrial to mixed use. Both requests go to the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.