Mixed-use site for commercial development reviewed in Henry County

A mixed-use rezoning was recommended for approval by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board with a 3-1 vote. The applicant requested a rezoning from RA (residential-agricultural) to MU for a 42.4-acre piece of property on the east side of Mill Road next to I-75, just south of Peachtree Peddlers Flea Market and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
The request is to allow a future commercial development along with 324 proposed apartments. As is always the case with rezoning applications, the final decision rests with the Henry County Board of Commissioners.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.