Mixed-use proposal gets nod from Hampton council

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Hampton City Council voted at its July 13 regular meeting to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone a 21-acre piece of property on Bear Creek Blvd. from general commercial and single-family residential to mixed use, which would allow a combination of commercial and townhome development on the site. In other business, the council approved the first reading of three ordinances with code amendments that would allow use of a recreational vehicle as a temporary dwelling for a property owner with a valid residential building permit for construction of a single-family home on a lot at least five acres. Information: hamptonga.gov.

