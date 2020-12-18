Meeting calendar set in Locust Grove for 2021

The council voted at its Dec. 7 regular meeting to approve the new calendar, which will continue to include regular business meetings the first Monday of each month and workshop meetings the third Monday. Three meetings in January, July and September were moved to Tuesday because of Monday holidays. One meeting in February was moved to the fourth Monday because of winter break for the local school district. The first April meeting, which will take place during spring break, was not changed.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.