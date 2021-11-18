ajc logo
X

McDonough tennis center named for Compton

The tennis courts at Richard Craig Park
Caption
The tennis courts at Richard Craig Park

Credit: state website

Credit: state website

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
27 minutes ago

A portion of Richard Craig Park is being named in honor of a long-time local tennis coach. The McDonough City Council voted at its recent regular meeting to approve the naming of the Joeann Compton Tennis Center. Compton retired this fall from the Henry County Parks and Recreation Department after more than 35 years as a tennis coach and mentor for county athletes. Some of her students have gone on to play in collegiate and professional tennis programs. She is credited with helping create the Henry County Tennis Association, and a weekly youth league in Henry County bears her name.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Stockbridge connects with city in Ghana
17m ago
Police measures approved in Stockbridge
28m ago
Legislative priorities noted by Henry school board
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top