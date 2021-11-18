McDonough tennis center named for Compton

A portion of Richard Craig Park is being named in honor of a long-time local tennis coach. The McDonough City Council voted at its recent regular meeting to approve the naming of the Joeann Compton Tennis Center. Compton retired this fall from the Henry County Parks and Recreation Department after more than 35 years as a tennis coach and mentor for county athletes. Some of her students have gone on to play in collegiate and professional tennis programs. She is credited with helping create the Henry County Tennis Association, and a weekly youth league in Henry County bears her name.