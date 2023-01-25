McDonough sets election qualifying dates

Qualifying dates for November municipal elections in McDonough have been set. According to a resolution passed by the City Council at its Jan. 17 regular meeting, qualifying is set for Aug. 14-18 and the qualifying fee is three percent of the annual compensation for a City Council seat.
The last mayoral election was in 2021 and that seat will not be up for election this year.
In other business, the council voted to enter into an agreement with Henry County to help facilitate the construction and development of the county’s new aquatic center, which officials said will be located on or about 400 Industrial Boulevard.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest