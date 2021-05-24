ajc logo
McDonough sets called meeting about Hamilton Pointe community

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A special called meeting of the McDonough City Council has been announced for Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall for the sole purpose of discussion regarding the Hamilton Pointe community.

A motion was made at the council’s May 6 regular meeting by Sandra Vincent to schedule the special session, and the vote was 5-0 in favor with two council members absent. Prior to the vote, Vincent said that the residents of Hamilton Pointe will be invited to attend the special called meeting to discuss ongoing matters in the neighborhood.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

