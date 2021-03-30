McDonough rezoning request postponed

A rezoning request heard by the McDonough City Council at its March 15 regular meeting was postponed until April. The applicant is seeking to have 6.49 acres at Hwy. 42 North and McDonough Parkway rezoned to RTD (residential townhome district).
The site is currently zoned C-3 (highway commercial). The request was recommended for denial in November by the city’s Planning Commission but was recommended for approval by city staff. The council convened a public hearing on the matter in November but a vote was postponed in each subsequent meeting. The most recent vote was 5-0 with two members not present.
