McDonough personnel moves approved

Two personnel moves were approved by the McDonough City Council at its Nov. 3 regular meeting.
After an executive session, the council reconvened and approved the promotion of Brian Linton to technology services director, and also approved the appointment of Emilia Walker to the position of city attorney.
Both moves were by unanimous vote. Before the executive session was convened, Mayor Sandra Vincent read into the record a resignation letter from former city attorney Jim Elliott, effective Oct. 28.
In other business, an industrial rezoning at 1780 Avalon Parkway scheduled for a vote at the meeting was postponed by the applicant and will be heard at a future meeting.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News