McDonough development moratorium extended

The ordinance provides for a waiver to be granted under certain circumstances. In an unrelated agenda item, the council approved a $233,901 expenditure for the purchase of five 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles from McDonough dealer Bellamy Strickland for the police department. The cost includes tint, emergency equipment, radios and decals.

The money from the general fund will eventually be reimbursed with SPLOST funds when available.