McDonough development moratorium extended

McDonough police are getting new vehicles.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A development moratorium in McDonough was lengthened by the City Council at its March 4 regular meeting. The council voted unanimously to extend until Dec. 31 of this year a moratorium regarding final approval of any land development projects that require connection to the city’s water system.

The ordinance provides for a waiver to be granted under certain circumstances. In an unrelated agenda item, the council approved a $233,901 expenditure for the purchase of five 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles from McDonough dealer Bellamy Strickland for the police department. The cost includes tint, emergency equipment, radios and decals.

The money from the general fund will eventually be reimbursed with SPLOST funds when available.

