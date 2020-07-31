McDonough council rejects virtual meeting proposals

The McDonough City Council will not be joining the other local boards and municipalities which have been conducting virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two separate motions to initiate that process were defeated by a 4-3 council vote at its July 20 regular meeting.
They came as a result of discussions begun by council member Sandra Vincent, who expressed several concerns about how city business is being conducted during this time, specifically how the city provides the public with regular updates on its COVID-19 response and how she felt that Mayor Billy Copeland’s actions under the city’s current executive order should be brought before the council for consideration.