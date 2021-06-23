McDonough council OK’s police, fire expenditures

Several public safety expenditures were approved by the McDonough City Council at its June 3 regular meeting. The council authorized $13,751.44 for repairs to an aerial ladder fire truck as well as $19,955.21 to purchase 13 tasers for the police department and various accessories. Also approved was the appointment of Ricky Beauchamp to the Planning Commission for the remainder of the year, as the previous appointee moved out of the city. A resolution was adopted appointing Kathy Story as the city’s open records officer, and the council voted to defer action on the FY2022 budget until June 16-17. All of these votes were unanimous. Information: mcdonoughga.org.