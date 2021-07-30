McDonough council OK’s measures

A $53,530 purchase of two sport utility vehicles was approved by the McDonough City Council at its July 19 regular meeting. The money will come from the city’s general fund. The council also voted to take over the Georgia Power monthly street light bill for both phases of the Park Place at Avalon subdivision, at an estimated cost of $842.96 for the Westridge Parkway lights and $1,048.56 for the Heartwood Avenue lights. Approval was also given to four contracts between the city and certain vendors regarding musical performances during the city’s summer concert series. Information: mcdonoughga.org.