ajc logo
X

McDonough council OK’s measures

Several new measures were approved by the McDonough City Council.
Caption
Several new measures were approved by the McDonough City Council.

Credit: J. Kelly Lee

Credit: J. Kelly Lee

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
29 minutes ago

A $53,530 purchase of two sport utility vehicles was approved by the McDonough City Council at its July 19 regular meeting. The money will come from the city’s general fund. The council also voted to take over the Georgia Power monthly street light bill for both phases of the Park Place at Avalon subdivision, at an estimated cost of $842.96 for the Westridge Parkway lights and $1,048.56 for the Heartwood Avenue lights. Approval was also given to four contracts between the city and certain vendors regarding musical performances during the city’s summer concert series. Information: mcdonoughga.org.

In Other News
1
Henry school board renews data hosting contract
2
Vehicles declared surplus by Henry school board
3
Hampton council grants variance, updates code
4
Henry County police update school safety cameras
5
McDonough City council approves millage rollback
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top