McDonough council buys land for park use

The council reconvened following the executive session and approved the $450,000 purchase of property at 120 Jonesboro Road, west of the square and adjacent to Alexander Park West.

Mayor Sandra Vincent said after the meeting that the purchase was “for the purpose of expanding park utilization, access, and parking.” She noted that the park currently has very narrow access and its sole entry-exit point also includes its only parking spaces, which creates a bottleneck and safety concern during high-traffic events.