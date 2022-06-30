BreakingNews
McDonough council buys land for park use

McDonough City Hall.

McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
30 minutes ago

A real estate purchase intended to enhance a city park was approved June 20 by the McDonough City Council.

The council reconvened following the executive session and approved the $450,000 purchase of property at 120 Jonesboro Road, west of the square and adjacent to Alexander Park West.

Mayor Sandra Vincent said after the meeting that the purchase was “for the purpose of expanding park utilization, access, and parking.” She noted that the park currently has very narrow access and its sole entry-exit point also includes its only parking spaces, which creates a bottleneck and safety concern during high-traffic events.

The creation of auxiliary parking and future expansion space for restrooms will increase the city’s ability to serve the increasing needs for park use and public events, she said.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

