McDonough council approves solar lighting sites

The sites on that list include Alexander Park East, Alexander Park West, Avalon Park, Big Spring Park, Boots Welch Precinct, Hope Park, Jonesboro Road Park, the Rainer parking Lot, the public works facility on Racetrack Road, and Rufus Stewart Park. A total of 29 lights and 7 camera/wifi devices are in the plans. In an unrelated item, the council approved the Georgia Department of Transportation radar list requested by the city for the use of speed detection devices.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.