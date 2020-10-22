McDonough council approves rezoning

The McDonough City Council voted at its Oct. 19 regular meeting to approve a rezoning from C-2 (general commercial) to C-3 (highway commercial) with a variance for three adjacent tracts on Hwy. 20/81 on the northeast corner of the I-75 interchange in front of the Walmart shopping center.
The properties, which include the former location of Ruby Tuesday and Waffle House restaurants, have been combined into a single tract of nearly two acres that will now be developed as a QuikTrip convenience store and gas station. The vote followed the recommended of city staff as well as the planning commission, and no one spoke in opposition to the proposal at the public hearing. The council vote was 7-0.