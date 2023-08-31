McDonough council approves purchases

Several equipment purchases and other expenditures were approved by the McDonough City Council at its Aug. 21 regular meeting.

The council approved the $284,700 purchase of a new street sweeper to be funded by the city’s stormwater management account. Also approved for the police department’s uniform patrol division was the $10,852 purchase of five tactical rifles and accessories, including flashlights, red dots and suppressors, funded by the Red Speed account.

Approval was given for Georgia Power to install ten streetlights on Lakemont Drive, from Hwy. 81 to Madison Grace Avenue, at a one-time cost of $42,663 and a $303-per-month service fee thereafter.

