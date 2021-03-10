X

McDonough council approves plats

Two preliminary plats were approved in McDonough.
Henry County | 57 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Preliminary plats for two upcoming developments were approved by the McDonough City Council at its March 4 regular meeting. One was for Barrett Farms, a single-family subdivision on Lake Dow Road. The other was for Eagle Rest, a townhome development on Hwy. 20/81.

Both were previously recommended for approval by city staff. A rezoning request for separate development of a 36-acre parcel on Hwy. 81 West — five acres for highway commercial use and 31 acres for multi-family residential use — was postponed at the request of the applicant.

