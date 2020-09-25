McDonough council approves mural, park land

The McDonough City Council voted at its Sept. 3 regular meeting to approve an agreement between the city and the building owners of 21 & 23 Hampton Street for the purpose of a private/public partnership. The plan is to commission a muralist to paint a rendition of the original McDonough Fire Station and a Dalmatian dog on the side of the building. The mural fee will not exceed $8,000 and will be paid by the budgets of Main Street, McDonough Beautiful and McDonough Tourism.