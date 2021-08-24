ajc logo
X

McDonough council approves expenditures

The purchase of two new police vehicles was approved.
Caption
The purchase of two new police vehicles was approved.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
40 minutes ago

Several equipment purchases were approved by the McDonough City Council at its Aug. 16 regular meeting. Among them were a $61,057 expenditure for two 2022 vehicles for the police department, and $68,265 in equipment related to police in-vehicle cameras. Those will be funded by impact fees and the city’s general fund. A $686,873 paving contract was approved, of which $238,661 will come from a state grant and the rest from the city’s SPLOST account. Also approved was the purchase of 100 meters by the water department at a total cost of $21,500. Information: mcdonoughga.org.

In Other News
1
Hampton proposals on city manager’s authority voted down by council
2
Rezoning OK’d for McDonough car lot
3
McDonough City Council approves rezoning for office building
4
New mayor to be elected in McDonough
5
Qualifiers announced for Stockbridge election
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top