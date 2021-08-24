McDonough council approves expenditures

Several equipment purchases were approved by the McDonough City Council at its Aug. 16 regular meeting. Among them were a $61,057 expenditure for two 2022 vehicles for the police department, and $68,265 in equipment related to police in-vehicle cameras. Those will be funded by impact fees and the city’s general fund. A $686,873 paving contract was approved, of which $238,661 will come from a state grant and the rest from the city’s SPLOST account. Also approved was the purchase of 100 meters by the water department at a total cost of $21,500. Information: mcdonoughga.org.