McDonough council approves expenditures

Several regular expenditures were approved by the McDonough City Council at its July 17 regular meeting.

The council voted to authorize the police department to pay the $73,440 annual renewal costs for its body cameras and in-car video systems. The $46,214 purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet 1500 from McDonough dealer Bellamy Strickland was approved to replace a 2012 vehicle, as was $25,000 for annual renewal of budget software.

The council also approved automatic renewal of the cooperative agreement with Henry County for continued participation in the Community Development Block Grant program. All of these measures were approved 6-0 with one council member absent from the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.