McDonough council approves expenditures

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Several regular expenditures were approved by the McDonough City Council at its July 17 regular meeting.

The council voted to authorize the police department to pay the $73,440 annual renewal costs for its body cameras and in-car video systems. The $46,214 purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet 1500 from McDonough dealer Bellamy Strickland was approved to replace a 2012 vehicle, as was $25,000 for annual renewal of budget software.

The council also approved automatic renewal of the cooperative agreement with Henry County for continued participation in the Community Development Block Grant program. All of these measures were approved 6-0 with one council member absent from the meeting.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Cobb adjusts school schedule for 2024 solar eclipse. Will other districts?3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI, local agencies search Newton County property for woman missing since 2016
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 men fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
36m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First Vogtle unit nearly complete, but ratepayer shocks still loom
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First Vogtle unit nearly complete, but ratepayer shocks still loom
3h ago

Credit: AP

Trump says his lawyers have met with DOJ ahead of possible 2020 election indictment
4h ago
The Latest

McDonough council passes hotel stay ordinance
Council qualifying coming up in McDonough
Henry board approves appointments
Featured

Credit: AP

How watch livestream Thursday of 70th anniversary of Korean Armistice Day
15h ago
Pickle peace? Tennis, pickleball ready for a handshake over the net
14h ago
Subscriber event: Watch a recording of Braves Report podcast today
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top