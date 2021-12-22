McDonough council approves equipment, repair costs

Several individual expenditures for various city departments were approved by the McDonough City Council at its Dec. 13 regular meeting.
The council gave the green light for the $98,386 purchase of core network infrastructure switches to replace and/or upgrade existing devices, using budgeted SPLOST network infrastructure funds.
Also approved was an emergency repair of fencing around the north side of a sludge lagoon on Dogwood Lane at a cost of $11,575.
Renewal of a one-year contract for a specialized software system currently used by the police department’s criminal investigations division was approved at a $2,727 annual cost.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
