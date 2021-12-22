Hamburger icon
McDonough council approves equipment, repair costs

McDonough City Hall.
McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Several individual expenditures for various city departments were approved by the McDonough City Council at its Dec. 13 regular meeting.

The council gave the green light for the $98,386 purchase of core network infrastructure switches to replace and/or upgrade existing devices, using budgeted SPLOST network infrastructure funds.

Also approved was an emergency repair of fencing around the north side of a sludge lagoon on Dogwood Lane at a cost of $11,575.

Renewal of a one-year contract for a specialized software system currently used by the police department’s criminal investigations division was approved at a $2,727 annual cost.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
