McDonough council approves code amendment

The McDonough City Council voted at its March 20 regular meeting to approve an ordinance amending the city code for the purpose of regulating and reducing loitering at city convenience stores, as well as a resolution authorizing a temporary moratorium on permits and applications for signage and R-50 residential zoning.
In other business, the council approved a $22,950 expenditure for resurfacing the basketball courts at Richard Craig Park, a $29,500 allocation for replacement of two fire hydrants, a $10,345 software expenditure, and $40,798 for installment of security cameras at City Hall.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
