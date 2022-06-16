McDonough considering $36.7 million budget

The proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1, was presented to the McDonough City Council at its June 2 workshop meeting. Proposed general fund revenues total $23,876,208 and expenditures are the same, which means a balanced budget, city finance director Frank Milazi said at the meeting.
Also reviewed were proposed revenues for all city funds, including solid waste, stormwater, water service, debt service and cemetery funds. The total 2023 budget for all funds is $36,710,351.
The first public hearing for the new budget is scheduled for Monday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at City Hall.
The second public hearing will be later that same day, during the regular council meeting which starts at 6 p.m.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
About the Author