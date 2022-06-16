ajc logo
X

McDonough considering $36.7 million budget

McDonough City Hall.

Combined ShapeCaption
McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
42 minutes ago

The proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1, was presented to the McDonough City Council at its June 2 workshop meeting. Proposed general fund revenues total $23,876,208 and expenditures are the same, which means a balanced budget, city finance director Frank Milazi said at the meeting.

Also reviewed were proposed revenues for all city funds, including solid waste, stormwater, water service, debt service and cemetery funds. The total 2023 budget for all funds is $36,710,351.

The first public hearing for the new budget is scheduled for Monday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

The second public hearing will be later that same day, during the regular council meeting which starts at 6 p.m.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Atlanta could get its World Cup dreams answered1h ago
Kemp picks Collins over ex-Democrat Jones in Georgia’s 10th District
43m ago
Man caught in child sex sting on Tinder sentenced to 5 years in prison in Cobb
13h ago
LeBron trading card could fetch record price at auction
14h ago
LeBron trading card could fetch record price at auction
14h ago
As Juneteenth approaches, the question becomes how to observe it
1h ago
The Latest
Henry board amends ULDC
Weekend closure set for I-75 bridge in Henry
Early voting set in Henry for runoff
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top