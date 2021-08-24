McDonough City Council approves rezoning for office building

A rezoning from office-institutional to neighborhood commercial was approved Aug. 16 by the McDonough City Council for a three-quarter-acre site at 38 Hampton Street. The building currently houses real estate and law offices as well as a roofing company and an insurance firm.
The request was made to give the applicant flexibility regarding future tenants. Some conditions recommended by city staff, such as an ADA-compliant ramp and handrails, will be addressed during the permitting process, according to officials. No one spoke for or against the request at the public hearing, and the vote to approve was unanimous. Information: mcdonoughga.org.