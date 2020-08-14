McDaniel, Scandrett win runoff races

According to unofficial results posted by the county’s elections office with all precincts reporting, McDaniel garnered 2,539 votes to Hinton’s 1,803. In the countywide Democratic runoff for sheriff, Reginald Scandrett amassed 9,530 votes to win over Tony Brown, who tallied 2,894.

Scandrett will face Jack Redlinger in the November general election, with the winner to succeed retiring sheriff Keith McBrayer. Redlinger won a crowded Republican primary without a runoff.