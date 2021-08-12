Mays joins expanded Henry County water authority board

The Henry County Water Authority’s board of directors welcomed its sixth member for the first time ever at its July meeting. On the heels of the passage of Senate Bill 285, which allowed the board to increase in size from its previous five members, Fred Mays was sworn in as an at-large member and the appointee of Board of Commissioners countywide chair Carlotta Harrell, who is a past member of the HCWA board.
The other five members of the HCWA board have traditionally been appointed by the county’s district commissioners. Mays retired last year after 38 years with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Information: hcwa.com.