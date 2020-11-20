Mask ordinance fails in Hampton

The Hampton City Council voted unanimously at its Nov. 10 regular meeting to approve an amendment to the city’s alcohol ordinance regarding “representation at meeting.” The change means that a licensee no longer is required to be present at a council meeting for approval of an alcoholic beverage license renewal.
In an unrelated action, the council considered the second reading of an ordinance that would have required masks or face coverings to be worn on in government-owned and/or leased buildings or facilities within the city as well as city vehicles with at least one other person inside, but a motion in that regard failed for lack of a second.