Maintenance contracts OK’d by Henry board

Three maintenance agreements for county facilities were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its June 2 regular meeting. An emergency roofing retrofit for the Henry County Sheriff’s Training Center, made necessary due to multiple leaks on a 30-year-old building that was deemed beyond repair, was approved at a cost of $245,750. An annual contract in the amount of $120,425 for HVAC maintenance and repairs to various county buildings was approved along with a separate contract for on-call electrical services. Both of those agreements are for one year with two mutually agreed-upon extensions. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.