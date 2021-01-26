X

Main Street issues considered in Hampton

Downtown Hampton.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Hampton City Council considered multiple agenda items regarding the Main Street program at its Jan. 12 regular meeting. A resolution was approved amending the Main Street Advisory Board by removing representation of the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board and adding a staff member from the city’s community development department.

Two Advisory Board members were reappointed — Ernest Lee Jackson for three years, Jeannie Hill for two years — while the council also appointed two new members, Michael Woodcock for two years and Marsha Jones for three years. Action on a proposed resolution to expand the boundaries of the Main Street District was postponed so that the Advisory Board can consider additional areas.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

