Locust Grove sees police certification

The Locust Grove Police Department has achieved the status of a certified law enforcement program and was recognized as such at the July 5 City Council meeting by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
The department applied for certification in 2021 and underwent a strict process leading up to final approval, according to city officials, who added that the Law Enforcement Certification Program requires the LGPD to meet standards covering nine areas essential to agency operation.
The entire process was completed during police chief Derrick Austin’s first two years in that position.
The city reported that special incentives for certified police departments include a reduction in liability premiums.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.
