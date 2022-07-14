BreakingNews
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
ajc logo
X

Locust Grove sees police certification

Locust Grove has achieved police certification.

Combined ShapeCaption
Locust Grove has achieved police certification.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Locust Grove Police Department has achieved the status of a certified law enforcement program and was recognized as such at the July 5 City Council meeting by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

The department applied for certification in 2021 and underwent a strict process leading up to final approval, according to city officials, who added that the Law Enforcement Certification Program requires the LGPD to meet standards covering nine areas essential to agency operation.

The entire process was completed during police chief Derrick Austin’s first two years in that position.

The city reported that special incentives for certified police departments include a reduction in liability premiums.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Politically Georgia: Walker’s mystifying comments complicate his bid
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
23h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
21h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
23h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
23h ago
INTERVIEW: 11Alive anchor Ron Jones’s unorthodox career path
19h ago
The Latest
Stockbridge police now on duty
Henry board OK’s road work agreement
New program in Henry for 911 callers
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
20h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top