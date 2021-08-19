Locust Grove sees biggest growth over past decade

Locust Grove’s population grew nearly 66 percent from 2010 to 2020, by far the largest percentage increase among Henry County’s four cities. According to the U.S. Census figures released Aug. 12 as part of data being used for redistricting, Locust Grove grew from 5,402 to 8,947 residents during the past decade, moving past Hampton to become the county’s third largest city. Hampton saw a 20 percent increase to 8,368 residents.