Locust Grove sees biggest growth over past decade

Locust Grove’s population grew nearly 66 percent from 2010 to 2020, by far the largest percentage increase among Henry County’s four cities. According to the U.S. Census figures released Aug. 12 as part of data being used for redistricting, Locust Grove grew from 5,402 to 8,947 residents during the past decade, moving past Hampton to become the county’s third largest city. Hampton saw a 20 percent increase to 8,368 residents.
McDonough grew from 22,084 to 29,051 to become the largest city in the county, up 31 percent. Stockbridge was the largest city in 2010 and still saw a 13 percent rise to its 2020 population of 28,973. Henry County’s total population is now above the 240,000 mark.