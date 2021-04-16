Locust Grove park to bear fallen officer’s name

Locust Grove’s newest park has been named in memory of one of its former police officers. The City Council voted unanimously at its April 5 regular meeting to approve a resolution authorizing the park at 601 Tanger Boulevard to be named Chase Maddox Park.
This action will supplement a marker erected on Tanger Boulevard across from Grace Baptist Church, according to city officials. Maddox was shot and killed in the line of duty Feb. 9, 2018 while assisting two Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies issuing a warrant to a man in a Locust Grove home. He served nearly five years with the city’s police department.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.