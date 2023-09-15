Locust Grove developments get council OK

Architectural plans for two new developments were approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its Sept. 5 regular meeting.

An apartment community known as Springs Apartments, located on Price Drive on the former Tellus apartment site, received approval as officials said the plan is in substantial compliance with the previously approved site plan. It is expected to be a mix of two- and three-story multifamily residential structures.

Also approved was the plan for Townplace/SpringHill Suites Hotel on Bandy Parkway, south of Bill Gardner Parkway and west of I-75. It will be a four-story building.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.