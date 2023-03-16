BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
X

Locust Grove development requests approved

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Two zoning-related measures were approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its March 6 regular meeting.

The council approved a rezoning request for approximately 0.44 acres at 24 Peeksville Road, from R-2 (single-family residential) to OI (office/institutional), to allow the applicant to remodel the existing historic single-family residential structure for use as an optometry office.

In another part of the city, a stream buffer variance was approved to allow paving and grading into the required 75-foot and 50-foot impervious buffers for a 3,100,500-square-foot warehousing/industrial development planned for 352 acres on Price Drive south of Bethlehem Road.

Both votes were unanimous.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After no-contest plea, Jalen Carter convicted in crash that killed 28h ago

Credit: Murray Close

Major production studio Lionsgate to be lead tenant for new Douglas County complex
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Buster Faulkner is home at Georgia Tech: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews
9h ago
The Latest

McDonough recouping COVID loan money
ADA work on senior centers approved in Henry
Henry commissioners oppose state bills
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
3h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top