Locust Grove development requests approved

The council approved a rezoning request for approximately 0.44 acres at 24 Peeksville Road, from R-2 (single-family residential) to OI (office/institutional), to allow the applicant to remodel the existing historic single-family residential structure for use as an optometry office.

In another part of the city, a stream buffer variance was approved to allow paving and grading into the required 75-foot and 50-foot impervious buffers for a 3,100,500-square-foot warehousing/industrial development planned for 352 acres on Price Drive south of Bethlehem Road.