Locust Grove development moving forward

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
19 minutes ago

The Locust Grove City Council voted to approve a rezoning and three other motions related to a proposed development in the area of Hwy. 42 and Tanger Boulevard. A 29.6-acre site on the west side of the intersection was rezoned to general commercial, with the stated purpose to develop a grocery-anchored shopping center.

Also approved was an amendment to the city’s land use map designation from Office and Medium Density Residential to Community Commercial to allow the development, as well as a variance request to allow for a master sign plan in the same location. The council then approved the proposed architectural plans for the development.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

